The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars won both of their games Saturday in the State tournament in Magee, Ms.
First game was against DeSoto where FA came out victorious 5-3.
DeSoto struck first in the second inning, but a big four-run third inning gave FA the lead.
After two-run fourth inning by DeSoto, FA put an insurance run on the board in the sixth.
The Lady Cougars had nine hits in the game. Katie Carson and Taylor Biggs each racked up multiple hits for FA. Carson and Biggs had two hits each.
Shelby Dickerson, Anne Elise Sartin, Macie Walls, Natalie Roberts and Aydenn McCain had a hit for FA.
Sartin was credited with the win for FA. Sartin allowed three hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out 14.
In the second game, FA beat out the defending state champion, Briarfield Academy, 5-2.
The Lady Cougars got things started in the first inning when an error scored two runs for FA.
FA went on to score one run in the second inning and two in the fourth inning.
FA racked up 10 hits in the game. Wall, Avaree McCain and Sartin all managed multiple hits for FA. Wall led FA with three hits.
Dickerson and Hatton had one hit for the Lady Cougars.
Sartin started the game in the circle for FA. She allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Kiley Condrey took the loss for Briarfield. She surrendered five runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out one and walking none.
