In what might be their last games of the season due to COVID-19 virus, the Franklin Parish Lady Patriots beat Block and Delta Charter in away games Saturday.
FP dominated Block 16-1 in the first game, and won against Delta Charter 10-7 in the second game at Ferriday.
The Lady Patriots slipped up against Neville, 12-2, earlier in the week.
FP 16 - Block 1
The Lady Patriots made short work out of the Block Bears March 14, taking only four innings to score 16 points.
FP beat beat Block 16-1.
Turtle Clark was an offensive powerhouse collecting five RBI on two hits for the Lady Patriots.
Tayler Southern and Maggie Parker also had two RBI each. At the plate, Southern got two hits and Lainy Martin got two hits.
During the contest, the Lady Patriots were smart batters and drew numerous walks. Carlie Bankston drew three walks while Carson King drew two walks. Haleigh Worthington also drew a walk against Block.
Abbie Williams had a solid game on the mound for the Lady Patriots. Williams pitched four innings and struck out eight Block Bears.
FP 10 - Delta Charter 7
In the second game of the day, FP beat Delta Charter at Ferriday, 10-7.
Alyssa Nealy and Tayler Southern had two hits each for the Lady Patriots in the game. Tayler Southern also collected three RBI in the contest.
Parker and Bankston had two RBI each in the contest against the Storm.
Williams was again called upon to take on pitching duties for FP. She went five innings and struck out two Storm players.
Neville 12 - FP 2
Neville beat the Patriots 12-2, March 12.
Neville scored two in the first but FP punched in a score to stay close to the Monroe team. In the second inning, the Tigers made it home three times, but the Lady Patriots kept fighting and put a point on the board in the third inning to keep the score close.
The fourth inning was big for Neville, as the Tigers scored five points and added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Lady Patriots bats were active in the contest as they totaled eight hits against the Tigers.
Nealy led the Patriots offensively with three hits in the contest.
Parker had a strong game at the plate while collecting two hits against Neville.
Clark had a RBI in the game.
Havard pitched 4.2 innings for the Lady Patriots. While on the mound, Havard struck out five Neville Tigers.
Williams also saw one inning of action on the mound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.