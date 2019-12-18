The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors lost two games and won one in their basketball week.
The Lady Warriors started the week losing to Sterlington in a close matchup 53-52 on Dec. 9. The next night, FCCS fell to non-conference opponent, Caldwell Parish 63-49.
FCCS beat the Block Bears Dec. 13, 39-33.
Lexi Parker was the leading scorer against the Jonesville team, posting 15 points.
Emily Lowe put in 10 points for FCCS while Lainee McCain had seven points.
Saylor Evans notched six points, and Ashlyn Sepulvado contributed with one point.
Against the Caldwell Parish High School Spartans, Parker was once again the leading scorer with 16 points.
Evans continued to play strong and put in 14 points.
Lowe scored eight points while McCain notched seven points.
Sepulvado and Gracie Ingram both scored two points.
In the close loss to the Sterlington Panthers, Parker put in 17 points to offensively lead her team.
Evans dropped in 15 points for the Lady Warriors.
McCain had nine pints and Lowe contributed with six points.
Sepulvado and Ingram each had two points.
