The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors won a close matchup against Plainview 57-56 on Friday.
The victory was a team effort as four Lady Warriors scored in double digits in an away matchup.
Saylor Evans led the way offensively as she tallied 15 points against the Rapides Parish team.
Not far behind was Lexi Parker and Emily Lowe. Parker put in 13 points while Lowe chipped in 12.
Lainee McCain notched in 11 points.
Ashlyn Sepulvado contributed four points and Micheala Banks had two points for the Lady Warriors.
Forest 58 - FCCS 57
The win against Plainview came off a close loss to district foe Forest on the road.
The Lady Warriors loss 58-57 in the Jan. 21 game.
Parker had a superb game scoring 28 points for the Lady Warriors.
Lowe put in 14 points, and Evans scored seven points.
Sepulvado bucketed four points while Banks and McCain each contributed two points.
The Lady Warriors traveled to University Academy on Jan. 28 before coming home for Parent’s Night against Epps on Jan. 30. The Epps game begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.