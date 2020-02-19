The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors will play Family Christian Academy in the semi-finals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl / LHSAA playoffs.
At press time, game day will be sometime between March 2 to March 7, according to the LHSAA website.
Family Christian posted an overall season record of 21-17 and is ranked number two while FCCS is ranked number three.
Number one seed in the playoffs is University Academy of Central Louisiana.
The Lady Warriors finished their regular season with a 16-12 record.
FCCS is going into the playoffs coming off two impressive victories against Downville and Epps. The squad beat Epps 56-38 Feb. 14 after the Lady Warriors rolled past Downsville 72-21 on Feb. 10.
FCCS 72 - Downsville 21
Team play dominated as everybody scored in the Downsville game.
Three Lady Warriors scored in double digits. Included in the double-digit club were Lainee McCain, Saylor Evans and Lexi Parker.
McCain was the offensive leader with 18 points. Evans racked up 16 points while Parker put in 12 points.
Five other FCCS players scored in the contest.
Emily Lowe had a strong offensive performance as she scored nine points.
Ashlyn Sepulvado notched six points, and not far behind was Gracie Ingram with five points.
Micheala Banks tallied four points, and Ali Price recorded two points.
FCCS 56 - Epps 38
Like the Downvilles contest, three Lady Warriors scored double digits.
Lowe, Evans and Banks were those counted in the double-digit club during the Epps contest.
Lowe and Evans each scored 11 points against Epps while Banks recorded 10 points.
McCain put in eight points, and Sepulvado had six points.
During the Epps game, Parker added five points and Ingram contributed with two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.