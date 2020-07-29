The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for deer and waterfowl lottery hunts on LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the 2020-2021 hunting season. The deadline to apply for lottery deer hunts is Aug. 31 and the deadline to apply for lottery waterfowl hunts is Sept. 30.
Lottery hunts for deer and waterfowl will be held for persons with disabilities, including veterans, on select WMAs; see the application for selections. A general waterfowl lottery hunt will be held on Sherburne WMA.
Lottery hunts for deer and waterfowl will be held for youth, those hunters between the ages of 10-17 on select WMAs. Note that a youth under the age of 10 may apply, provided he or she will be 10 on or before the date of the hunt for which they apply.
Additionally, general deer lottery hunts will be held on select Louisiana Office of State Parks Property; see the application for selections.
All lottery applications are only available on the LDWF website at . To apply click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create a customer record similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and a $2 transaction fee per application. Paper applications will no longer be accepted.
These hunts offer the opportunity for selected hunters to experience an enjoyable, unique experience. Details of qualifications, application requirements, application deadlines and dates of the hunts are set forth in the application instructions for each lottery.
For more information, contact David Hayden at or 318-487-5353.
