Mangham High outscored General Trass 20-0 in the second half to cruise past General Trass 55-32 in Mangham Friday.
The Dragons led 35-32 at halftime.
“They have some athletes, but we had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes, particularly on defense in the first half,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “We got some things straight at halftime.”
Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant was 10-of-17 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 20 times for 183 yards.
Cam Wilmore rushed the ball 20 times for 129 yards with three touchdowns, while J.T. Smith had 11 carries for 78 yards and three TDs.
Smith also caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown and finished with 84 all-purpose return yards. He also had an interception.
T.J. Johnson caught five passes for 56 yards. Tae Gayden had two catches for 75 yards, while Shun Haynes had one reception for 12 ears.
Joe Williams led the Dragons on defense with several tackles.
Mangham visits Ferriday Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
The Trojans are the defending Class 2A state champs.
“They are not much different from last year,” Wilcher said. “They have a lot of speed and play physical. Hopefully we can match that.”
