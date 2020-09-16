Mangham High head football coach Scott Wilcher said his players have been resilient throughout the Covid-19 guidelines, but were more than happy to don the pads last week.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association on September 9 approved a Louisiana House Education Committee proposal to start football in October regardless of whatever the pandemic response phase is for Louisiana based on executive orders from Governor John Bel Edwards.
The LHSAA had been following the mandates of Governor Edwards with regard to which phase the state was in and what was allowed for football programs across the state, based on the current phase.
Louisiana remains in Phase two at this time, which allows only gatherings of 25 persons at one specific time for high school football teams and for all sports. The result of this restriction is that no high school football team in Louisiana has been able to gather as a whole as part of any practice or meeting.
The LHSAA later that day moved the start date to October 2. Edwards then moved Louisiana into phase 3 on Thursday.
“We have one of the cleanest teams in the state,” Wilcher said. “We are washing them down quite a bit. We’ve done everything we can to keep them healthy. Of course we can’t control when they leave here.”
Mangham will hold its annual Blue-White Game on September 18.
The Dragons will scrimmage Sterlington in Monroe on September 25.
The Dragons open their season October 2 at Lakeside, followed by a road game at Delhi Charter.
The Dragons host North Caddo on October 16.
Mangham travels to Rayville on October 23, followed by a home game with General Trass on October 30.
The Dragons visit Class 2A defending state champion Ferriday on November 6.
A home game with Vidalia on November 13 is followed by an away game at Madison to end the regular season.
