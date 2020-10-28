After a delay of nearly two hours, Mangham High took care of business, defeating Rayville 40-6 Friday night in Ravyille to improve to 4-0 on the season, and 2-0 in District 2-2A.
“The guys came out and took care of business,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher.
The contest was stopped with six minutes remaining in the first half because of lightning.
“I didn’t think we were as focused after the delay,” Wilcher said.
Mangham led 28-0 at halftime.
J.T. Smith rushed for 140 yards to lead the Dragons.
Mangham hosts General Trass Friday.
The Panthers have lost only one game - to defending state champion Ferriday — and are coming off a 52-0 shutout over Vidalia.
“They are a very good football team,” Wilcher said. “Right now we have to continue to get better. We still have a long way to go.”
