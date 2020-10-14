Mangham High overcame wet conditions by dominating Delhi Charter 57-6 Thursday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“It was pretty ugly,” Mangham coach Scott Wilcher said of the field conditions at Delhi.
The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
“It was good to get the win,” Wilcher said.
Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant was quarantined from being around Covid-19 and did not play.
Wide receiver Tae Gayden moved over to quarterback and was 6-of-9 for 143 yards, throwing three touchdown passes while rushing four times for 54 yards and another score.
Shon Haynes had 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Cam Wilmore rushed for 98 yards.
Mangham hosts North Caddo Friday.
North Caddo defeated Mangham 62-28 last year in Vivian.
“They beat us pretty good last year,” Wilcher said. “They are very athletic. But if we can execute we can play with them.”
