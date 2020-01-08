Mangham’s girls basketball squad split two games against District 2-3A foes in the Sterlington Shootout with a win over Sterlington and a loss to Wossman.
Mangham 54,
Sterlington 51
Skylar Smith scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as Mangham held off Sterlington to close out Friday’s session.
Down 43-30 early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers battled back to take the lead with under three minutes to play.
With Sterlington trailing 46-37, Emma Brown scored 10 straight points on an open eight-footer, a driving layup and six straight free throws — the first two on a shooting foul and the final four off of two technical fouls. Brown’s free throw barrage put the Lady Panthers up 47-46 with 2:47 remaining.
Mangham tied the game at 47 when Alaisia Hicks made the second end of a double bonus.
Moments later, Sterlington regained the lead on Michaela Waters’ layup with 1:57 remaining.
Smith then capped an 11-point fourth quarter with seven unanswered points on a three-point play and a pair of layups to put the Lady Dragons back in front, 54-49, with 1:02 to play.
Waters’ transition layup trimmed the deficit to 54-51 with 21 seconds on the clock.
After Mangham missed two free throws with 11.7 seconds remaining, the Lady Panthers had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rattle off the front of the rim.
Mangham (5-6) led 25-23 at halftime and extended the difference to 38-29 at the end of three.
Hicks scored 18 points — 13 in the second half — to join Smith in double digits.
Brown poured in 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Waters tallied 11 for the Lady Panthers (6-10).
Wossman 61, Mangham 44
Zaria Singleton went off for 22 points as Wossman knocked off Mangham.
Wossman took a 12-8 first quarter lead, and increased the margin to 31-21 at halftime and 53-32 three quarters of the way home.
Singleton was accompanied in double digits by Zymira Bass and Ronneisha Walker with 10 points each as the Lady Wildcats improved to 6-9.
Skylar Smith scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, and Alasia Hicks chipped in 12 for the Lady Dragons (5-7).
