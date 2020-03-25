Sonny Nason was looking forward to spring football practice with his new team at Franklin Parish High to begin putting in his system.
Then along came Covid-19, closing schools and canceling spring sports across the state.
“The toughest part is not being able to be around the kids,” Nason said. “But it’s one of those things if you worry about it too much you become depressed. We’re going to take it one day at a time. I’ve been working from home and trying to get everything in place so when we are allowed to get back out there we can hit the ground running.”
Nason accepted the head football coaching job at Franklin Parish in February after Whitney McCartney resigned at the end of last season. He will begin his 28th year of coaching this fall, after spending the last seven years as head football coach at Crossett High in Arkansas.
Nason coached at Lake Providence before taking the Crossett job.
“I was really looking forward to getting a lot of things implemented this spring, but everybody is in the same boat,” he said. “When we are allowed to come back, we’re going to have to go straight on to the football field and forego the weight room.”
Nason said the scariest part is not knowing what the future holds because of the virus.
“None of us in our lifetime have ever been through anything like this,” Nason said. “We’re just doing everything we can to abide by what local, state and national leaders are telling us. The most important thing is the safety of our people. This is definitely unchartered waters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.