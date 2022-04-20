Franklin Parish Police Jury members allocated $10,000 for Turkey Creek Park during their regular monthly meeting, April 14.
Police Jury members dipped into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA funds will be used to boost sagging park revenue.
Since March 2021, the park’s expenses have exceeded revenues. Increasing expenses was the rental of a sewer pumps for the parks lift stations last year. The pumps have been replaced but not before rental costs taxed the park’s budget.
According to Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary-treasurer, the south Franklin park’s revenue is down $9,000.
Additionally, Police Jury members assigned approximately $6,000 in ARPA funds to pave the parking lot at Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office’s new Motivating Engagement Recognizing Individual Talent (MERIT) program’s location. The money will purchase materials for the parking lot.
MERIT is a homegrown program dealing with sixth to tenth graders, young adults and adults with disabilities.
The program will partially begin in the summer and fully offer its services when school starts next year.
MERIT will be housed in the current Southern Medical Scrubs and Apparel building at 6963 Prairie Road across from Franklin Parish Head Start. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the building through private funds and will operate and maintain the structure.
The large complex will also be home to the Combating Hunger On Weekends (CHOW) program. CHOW is a hands-on ministry that consists of buying, collecting, sorting, packing and delivering bags of easy to open / no-prep food items.
In related action, Police Jury members tabled assigning ARPA funds to purchasing oil tanks used in road improvements.
At the monthly public works committee meeting last week, Police Jury members discussed possibly using ARPA funds to purchase tanks used for oil distribution.
Asphalt holding tanks located at the Police Jury’s parish barn are old with heaters not working properly. In the past, committee members received quotes for new tanks totaling approximately $130,000.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members tabled hiring a parish superintendent, so they could discuss the matter further.
Last week, personnel committee members interviewed several candidates for the position.
In other action, Police Jury members approved a request from the Town Of Wisner for three tons of cold mix; approved children at play signs and lowering the speed limit to 15 MPH on McNease Road; and sending a warning letter to a nuisance property on La Hwy 130.
In other news, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives continued their inspection of local freeze-damaged roads for the second week.
This is the second time FEMA representatives have inspected roads from a 2021 February ice storm. Previously, FEMA representatives visited Franklin Parish in October 2021 and reported ice damage but no governmental financial support was given.
