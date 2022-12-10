Barnes win District 7 runoff Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laquetta Clay Barnes won the Franklin Parish School Board District 7 race, according to unofficial voting results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.Barnes beat Ron Christmon II 111-49 votes. She claimed 69 percent of the votes. Official turnout of the runoff was a dismal 9.7 percent for the School Board race.More information will be released in this week’s edition of The Franklin Sun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laquetta Clay Barnes Politics Turnout Vote Franklin Parish School Board Runoff Race District School Board Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ December 7, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +2 ‘Mechanical artist’ preparing for next year’s parades Dec 8, 2022 When most people see just a rusty, broken-down car, Dennis Cooper sees a canvas. Like a mech… Read more‘Mechanical artist’ preparing for next year’s parades Annual children’s parade, exhibit celebrate season Dec 7, 2022 The annual Chamber of Commerce Children’s Christmas Parade and opening of the “Oh Christmas … Read moreAnnual children’s parade, exhibit celebrate season Forum emphasizes benefits of gardening Nov 30, 2022 Local residents gathered at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro for The Franklin … Read moreForum emphasizes benefits of gardening ‘Christmas in the Village’ to feature shopping, parade Nov 30, 2022 Baskin’s Fourth Annual Christmas in the Village, sponsored by the Baskin Community Committee… Read more‘Christmas in the Village’ to feature shopping, parade Winnsboro First United Methodist to host Advent, Christmas events Nov 30, 2022 Winnsboro First United Methodist Church invites you to join them for their Advent Luncheon series. Read moreWinnsboro First United Methodist to host Advent, Christmas events Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning programOCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championshipOCS resurrects 2019's 'Finish Strong' motto ahead of state title gameJudges threaten Police Jury over fundingFormer Monroe officer sentenced to 78 monthsWossman hosts talented field for Belton/Williams ClassicDaycare owner sentence increasedWeb site ranks Monroe as poorest city in LouisianaOCS feeds off Ascension Catholic turnovers in record-breaking semifinal winMonroe man accused of battering ex-girlfriend, child Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
