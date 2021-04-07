Franklin Parish School Board members tabled a decision to change public school weeks from five to four days in their regular meeting Monday night.
A special meeting has been scheduled for April 15 at 5 p.m. to possibly vote on the measure. Until then, School Board officials will send out a survey asking parents their thoughts about the change. School Board members will use information gathered from the survey to make their decision.
