Boil advisory continues Nov 15, 2022

State health officials report that the Town of Winnsboro remains under a water boil advisory as of press time Tuesday.

The advisory was issued by the Town of Winnsboro following an interruption of water service. Notice of the issue was posted on the town's Facebook page on Nov. 7.

Mayor Alice Wallace issued the following statement at that time: "There is an interruption in the Town's Water System due to a major line being hit north of town, your service will be restored as soon as this is resolved. We do apologize for any inconvenience."

The advisory was issued shortly thereafter.

On Wednesday of last week, the mayor told The Franklin Sun that the boil advisory remained in effect until test results are received.
