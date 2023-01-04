Revenues outpaced expenditures in Winnsboro’s general fund so far in the town’s current fiscal year, according to Budget Manager Cal Pierce.
The general fund is the general operating fund of the town and is used to account for all revenues and expenditures except those required to be accounted for in another fund.
The town is 196 days or 46 percent into its fiscal year. Pierce used 46 percent as a proxy in which he judged Winnsboro’s revenue and expenditures.
General fund had total revenues of $1.9 million or 45 percent that was budgeted.
“Forty-five percent is right on the 46 percent,” Pierce said. “I consider that flat. It is right at where we should be. It is pretty much in line with our bench mark. I expect (revenues) will be better once that property tax income starts to come in.”
General fund expenditures were $1.8 million, or 44 percent of budgeted expense.
According to Pierce, large expenditures in general fund were insurance, police salaries and expenses.
Net position for the general fund was $35,577.
Meanwhile, utility fund revenue totaled $865,000 which was 33 percent of budgeted proceeds.
Utility fund expenditures were $865,000 or 33 percent of budgeted expenses.
Again, group insurance was the largest expense along with water and sewer salaries.
Additionally, sales tax fund revenue totaled $1.7 million which was 49 percent of the budgeted revenue.
Sale tax fund expenditures were reported to be $1.3 million, 39 percent of the budgeted expenses.
Lastly, industrial fund revenues totaled $143,000 which was 39 percent of the budget.
Industrial fund expenditures amounted to $154,000, also 39 percent of the budget.
“(In the industrial fund) we are starting to get our grant monies in,” Pierce said. “State (monies) have not hit.”
