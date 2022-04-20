Revisiting Winnsboro’s peddler’s license ordinance will be the main objective of a committee made up of Mayor John Dumas, Town Attorney Tab Singer and Town Council members Rex McCarthy and Eddie Dunn.
The committee was formed at Monday night’s regular Town Council meeting under Dumas’ guidance.
“I would like to research it and see if we can come up with an adjustable scale,” Dumas said. “We need to find a way of adjusting the peddler’s licenses for a short period of time like a one-, two- even a three-day period.”
The current $200 peddler’s fee is charged to street or festival vendors and is good for a year.
The fee was passed Oct. 20, 2020 on a 4-1 vote with McCarthy making the motion and Town Council member Tyrone Coleman giving a second. Town Council member Jerry Johnson was the sole nay vote.
The ordinance originated from a 2011 Louisiana law stipulating all arts and craft shows acquire an annual operating license not exceeding $200. Under the law, all vendors / peddlers will have to exhibit their occupational licenses they receive from Winnsboro.
The ordinance has been on Winnsboro’s books for years but no previous administration has upheld it.
The $200 peddler’s license, along with several other circumstances, factored into the demise of the long-running Franklin Parish Catfish Festival held in Winnsboro.
A rain-impacted event in 2018, severe weather in 2019 and the corona virus in 2020 took a financial toll on the long-running festival, Catfish Festival board members said in an open letter published in an earlier edition of The Franklin Sun.
“I want us to come up with proposals to see if we can change this for a shorter period of time and allow festivals to come to Winnsboro,” Dumas said. “We need to look at the adjustment of the peddler’s license fee.”
Dumas did not give a date on the committee’s first meeting.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro’s dog pound is being refurbished, according to Dumas.
“That dog pound has been open to the public for a longtime,” Dumas said. “It’s time for it to be refurbished.”
According to Dumas, cages will be “reconstructed” and a new office building will be installed.
In another matter during the meeting, Shrena Wilford accused Winnsboro Police Department of multiple counts of harassment.
According to Wilford, police officers come to her home and stop her while driving. Because of an incident with officers, Wilford claims she has to go to physical therapy due to a knee injury.
Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce was absent from the meeting.
Town Council members instructed Wilford to file a complaint with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In other action, Town Council members introduced a donation of property to Louisiana Delta Community College Winnsboro for additional parking space.
Town Council members will vote on the measure at next month’s meeting.
Also scheduled at next month’s meeting, Town Council members will consider changing the name of Westside Park to Berry Park in honor of longtime park manager, Keith Berry Sr.
