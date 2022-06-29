Voting and civil rights activists challenging Louisiana's congressional district map have voted to "continue to fight to mobilize our communities" in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision to halt any possible changes before the November elections.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request from Louisiana's Republican secretary of state and attorney general to halt U.S. District Court proceedings regarding the state's congressional map approved by lawmakers in February.
The map maintains the state's current ratio of five white majority districts and one black majority district, despite a state population that's roughly one-third black. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the map and the Republican controlled Legislature overrode the veto, prompting a lawsuit from voting and civil rights activists.
District Judge Shelly Dick earlier this month sided with the plaintiffs and ordered the Legislature to create a new map with two black majority districts. Lawmakers failed to do so in a six-day special session and appealed to the Supreme Court.
Dick was scheduled to hold expedited hearings to select a new map with two black majority districts on July 8, but canceled the proceedings Tuesday in light of the Supreme Court decision, according to media reports.
"Right now, we are deferred but not defeated," said Ashley Shelton, president of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, one of many plaintiffs in the case. "This moment is disheartening. It's not what we were hoping for, but we will continue to fight for equity and justice in Louisiana. The people in our state need a map that will provide fair representation, so we will wait. While we wait, we will continue to fight to mobilize our communities so all Black voters can be heard."
The NAACP, Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, ACLU and other supporters issued similar statements.
The Supreme Court's conservative justices opted to put a hold on the Louisiana case pending the outcome of a case in Alabama that also involved alleged violations of the Voting Rights Act, which requires lawmakers to provide an opportunity for minorities to elect a candidate of their choice, if possible. The high court's three liberal justices dissented to the decision.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry argued on the appeal that "it is impossible to draw a map without prioritizing race as the predominant factor in order to generate a second majority-minority district, which federal courts have cautioned Louisiana not to do in the past."
Reworking the map now, he wrote, would create a "divisive electoral pandemonium" by undermining the "confidence in the integrity of upcoming congressional elections."
Plaintiffs countered that "a remedial congressional plan can be implemented in advance of the 2022 election without excessive difficulty or risk of voter confusion."
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement following the Supreme Court decision on Tuesday.
"Today's ruling from the Supreme Court is more than a little disappointing," he wrote. "Black Louisianans make up one third of our population, and one third of our districts should be majority black when such a map can be drawn, and, as has been clearly demonstrated, that map is more compact, better adheres to the legal principles governing redistricting, and will perform."
Arguments in the Alabama case are scheduled to begin Oct. 4, with a final decision due by the end of June 2023.
"We are grateful (the U.S. Supreme Court) has ended this legal circus," Landry posted to Twitter. "LA's Congressmen can run in districts drawn by (the Legislature) and passed with overwhelming support in both chambers. Additionally, (the Louisiana Secretary of State) can conduct an efficient and orderly election that ensures every legal vote is counted."
