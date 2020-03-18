The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between March 9-16, 2020.
Tiffany L. Nolan, 29, 120 East Michigan St., Delhi--obstruction of justice.
Tristan A. McNease, 28, 2121 Mauld Road, Winnsboro--obstruction of justice.
Christy M. Ogden, 43, 803 Carter St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Brad E. Reynolds, 35, 803 Carter St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Joseph D. Roberts, 22, 8160 Hwy. 128, Winnsboro--failure to appear, attempted murder.
Devin S. Mays, 23, 181 George Ross Road, Winnsboro--attempted murder.
Francis E. Reese, 57, 9082 McAdams Road, Clayton--improper lane use, first offense DWI, open container.
Hunter L. Blount, 20, 511 Loop Road, Delhi--accessory after the fact.
Sierra A. Newsom, 22, 511 Loop Road, Delhi--theft, attempted second degree murder.
Alyssa J. Knox, 20, 11370 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--attempted second degree murder.
Danna B. Lee, 28, 411 Otis St., West Monroe--possession of CDS II.
Billy J. Jones, 39, 199 Acton Lane, Winnsboro--aggravated assault.
Katina N. Baker, 37, 5299 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--possession of CDS I marijuana with intent, possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Tammie R. King, 56, 306 Glenn Bradley Road, Winnsboro--first offense DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of CDS II, failure to maintain control.
Shannon N. Barker, 37, 227 Bonnie Drive, Baton Rouge--speeding driving under suspension, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Joseph M.Wright, 35, 372 Jim Albert Road, Winnsboro--jumping bail.
Jesse P. Ladart, 46, 119 Westchester Dr., Monroe--issuing worthless checks.
Keith A. Martin, 47, 903 Burke Road, Rayville--bank fraud, attempted bank fraud.
Dustin L. Deblieux, 28, 287 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro--no tail lights, no driver's license on person, possession of CDS II, open container.
Aaron Green, 40, 1302 Florida St., Monroe--two counts theft of a motor vehicle, acquire credit card fraud, identity theft.
Jonika D. Briggs, 30, 2352 Lone Cedar Road Apt. F, Winnsboro--possession of CDS II.
Curtis P. Major, 46, 122 Shady Lane, Gilbert--expired driver's license, open container, improper lights, first offense DWI, improper turn signal.
Antonio D. Graves, 43, 816 Carver Circle, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Jessie A. Hudnall, 28, 130 Twin Oaks Drive, Jena--forgery, bank fraud.
