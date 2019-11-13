The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Nov. 4-12, 2019.
Zebulan D. Huff, 20, 199 Armstrong Loop, Winnsboro--simple battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage less than $500.
Darred D. Criff, 42, 146 Prairie St., Wisner--distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.
Christopher Ball, 48, 106 Chicago St., Delhi--domestic abuse battery.
Michael L. Cain, 36, 3591 Hwy. 608, Newellton--illegal possession of stolen things.
Billy J. Jones, 38, 199 Acton Lane, Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Kevin R. McCarthy, 37, 2210 Davenport St., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacturing or possession with intent Schedule II drug.
Louis F. Addison, 42, 2303 Davenport St., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacturing or possession with intent Schedule II drug.
Javaughkyus J. Mayfield, 18, 3004 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacturing or possession with intent Schedule II drug.
Broderick M. Matthews, 38, 117 Orange St., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacturing or possession Schedule I with intent.
Johnathan R. Plater, 27, 1002 Kincaid St., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacturing or possession Schedule I with intent, distribution/manufacturing or possession with intent Schedule II drug, disturbing the peace, introduction of contraband into penal institution.
Jacob D. Stribling, 38, 1002 Bosworth St., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacturing/possession of Schedule I with intent.
Henry A. Wesley, 25, 920 Bosworth St., Winnsboro--criminal damage to property over $500, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery.
Ashley M. Humphreys, 34, 245 H. Busby Farms Road, Tallulah--probation violation.
Jolicia A. Wright, 22, 1808 Power St., Winnsboro--failure to appear, resisting an officer.
Robert E. Jones, 33, 7146 Hwy. 128, Jigger--jumping bail.
LaJustrick J. Pleasant, 29, 1514 Polk St., Winnsboro--failure to appear, three counts distribution of Schedule II.
Lorn Roberts, 27, 153 Batey Road, Wisner--two counts failure to appear.
LaDarion D. Smith, 23, 2813 Robinson Dr., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Ronald J. Petty, 38, 345 Loop Rd., Delhi--failure to appear.
Keith O. Robinson, 31, 116 Wood St., Winnsboro--parole or probation violation.
Rodrae J. Jones, 23, 2211 Davenport, Winnsboro--failure to appear.
