The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Feb. 10-17, 2020.
Saderrick D. White, 27, 1011 Blanson St., Winnsboro--failure to stop or yield, no driver's license, aggravated flight from an officer, open container.
Daniel M. Byrd, 55, 1910 Pine St., Winnsboro--resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Sarah E. Beaube, 32, 216 Morgan St., Wisner--contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jarvis R. Coleman, 31, 1315 Isabelle St., Winnsboro--simple burglary, attempted burglary.
Cheyenne N. Boothe, 20, 2107 Hwy. 876, Wisner--disturbing the peace.
Randall G. Delaughter, 48, 173 Wisner St., Wisner--improper lane use, open container, first offense DWI, possession of a legend drug.
Mark L. Jackson, 29, 2706 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--identity theft.
Brian K. Smith, 37, 502 Lishman Rd., Winnsboro--simple burglary.
Henry C. Shy, 35, 165 Alice St., Winnsboro--hold for other facility, domestic abuse battery.
Donald N. Simons, 48, 311 Hilton St., Monroe--theft.
Jennifer L. Ponder, 43, 261 Sims Harris Rd., Delhi--theft.
Randy G. Poland, 51, 261 Sim Harris Road, Delhi--theft.
Carl W. Faircloth, 30, 505 Buatt St., Bastrop--no insurance, possession of CDS II, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.
Bradley D. Smith, 41, 126 Hoggatt Lane, Wisner--possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute.
