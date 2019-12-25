The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Dec. 16- 23, 2019.
Robin Blount 41, 210 Linda Rd., Winnsboro--theft.
Robin Platter, 39, 107 MLK Dr., Winnsboro--theft.
Lorn L. Roberts, 27, 153 Batey Rd., Wisner--failure to pay child support obligation.
Hunter L. Blount, 19, 255 Ponderosa Rd., Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Eric L. Curry, 37, 125 Jewel Hill Road, Gilbert--failure to appear.
Heather M. McCormick, 32, Steve Dotson Road, Rayville--driving under suspension.
Shawn S. King, 38, 837 Nichols Dr., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Reginald A. Scott, 34, 2409 Western St., Winnsboro--open contain er, refusing chemical test, first offense DWI, improper telephone communications, simple battery.
Andre L. Anderson, 23, 1558 Leonaire Court, Spanish Lake, Mo--resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, reckless operation, careless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, child desertion/endangerment, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving under suspension.
Ashley N. Dodd, 30, 5442 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--possession of Schedule III drug.
Colby L. LeBlanc, 27, 885 Willie Hill Road, Gilbert--driving under suspension, improper lane use, possess of firearm by convicted felon.
Garrick L. Blanson, 33, 129 Alma St., Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
