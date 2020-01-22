The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Jan.13- 20, 2020.
Sarah K. Cardwell, 37, 1220 Reagan Loop, Baskin--failure to appear.
Debria A. Thomas, 18, 1007 Oak St., Winnsboro--theft.
Roger C. Richardson, 45, 1508 Gum St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Claude B. Roberts, 29, 110 Lee Burns Camp Rd., Fort Necessity--trespassing, simple burglary.
Robert L. Dearing, 24, 255 Edward Jones Loop, Baskin--parole or probation violation.
Lakeithrick McMillion, 34, 1713 Polk St., Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Seth O. Philllips, 33, 5299 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Davy A. Parker, 27, 198 Hart Rd., Winnsboro--trespassing.
Calvin M. Anderson, 35, 2405 Roland St., Winnsboro--theft.
Jonathan D. Hudson, 21, 403 Hwy. 875, Wisner--simple burglary.
Darred D. Criff, 42, 146 Prairie Road, Wisner--possession of Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession for firearm by convicted felon, three counts of possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute.
Hayden Roberts, 20, 129 Caine St., Wisner--possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon, obstructing public passages.
James E. Yeager, 43, 318 Chapman Rd., Winnsboro--jumping bail.
Danny R. Singleton, 29, 3105 Baldwin Drive, Winnsboro--possession of marijuana, possession of CDS II.
Rachel D. Williams, 34, 165 Ponderosa Rd., Winnsboro--jumping bail.
Christopher Z. Seymour, 20, 1204 L.D. Knox Rd., Gilbert--illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple burglary, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Taylor E. Box, 30, 423 George Lebeaux Rd., Wisner--theft.
Nathan N. Veuleman, 30, 423 George Lebeaux Rd., Wisner--theft.
Davonnta Johnson, 18, 2217 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro--reckless operation.
Ravoyon Johnson, 18, 155 Watson St., Wisner--reckless operation.
James E. Jones, 57, 231 Denard Loop, Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, vagrancy.
Leonard W. Weaks, 46, 139 Bo Johnson Rd., Winnsboro--second offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV CDS, speeding.
