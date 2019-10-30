The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Oct.21-28, 2019.
Elizabeth N. Toney, 34, 265 Hwy. 865. Winnsboro--distribution of Schedule III drugs.
Homer LO. Haynes, 64, 130 Saige Dr., Wisner--distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Jeremiah M. Brown, 36, 1004 Bosworth St., Winnsboro--two counts distribution of a Schedule I CDS.
Robert L. Anderson, 57, 122 Shady Lane, Gilbert--distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.
Jatavious Pleasant, 18, 826 Nichols Dr., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Patricia B. Caldwell, 48, 305 Quail Ln., Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery, introduction of contraband into penal institution, possession of CDS II.
William G. Caldwell, 55, 305 Quail Lane, Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Joshua W. Allen, 35, 145 Curtis Traxler Rd., Winnsboro--parole or probation violation.
Timothy E. Crisp, 30, 208 Miro St., Monroe--jumping bail.
Randy W. Peavy, 59, 322 Hwy. 3210, Chase--two counts possession of CDS, Schedule II with intent to distribute.
Daniel C. Hendrix, 58, 816 Broadway St., Mangham--distribution of Schedule II Narcotics, distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Jerry S. Poland, 35, 2212 Union Church Rd., Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Angilee D. Merrell, 25, 110 Slick Williams Rd., Jigger--simple burglary, criminal damage less than $500.
Gladys Cain, 66, 1714 Gum St., Winnsboro--two counts of failure to appear, battery of a police office, disturbing the peace.
Amber C. Wise, 28, 34372 Robbie Lee Dr., Denham Springs--possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for other facility.
Shedrick D. Tillman, 36, 1313 Ruth St., Winnsboro--possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of justice, theft of a firearm.
Clevon L. Johnson, 38, 110 Arthur Circle, Monroe--distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Jacob M. Jones, 33, 13061 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--distribution of Schedule II Narcotics, distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Bertrum W. Daigle, 43, 1630 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro--two counts of theft.
