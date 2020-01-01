The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Dec. 23-30, 2019.
Anthony D. Pleasant, 22, 2102 Roland St., Winnsboro--improper lane use, no insurance, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display.
Edrick B. Pleasant, 27, 2102 Roland St., Winnsboro--possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarvis L. Brown, 37, 411 Schley Ave., Orange, Texas--possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Lauren K. Seymour, 22, 1111 Williams St., Tallulah--theft under $500.
Dayton C. Wilkins, 39, 910 Carroll St., Tallulah--theft under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Jason P. Roberts, 39, 1023 Erion St., Pineville--domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace.
Sean M. Parker, 23, 229 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro--theft under $500.
Thomas J. Washington, 50, 217 Texas St., Wisner--drunkenness-disturbing the peace.
Scott D. Wallace, 40, 189 Ellis Lane, Winnsboro--bank fraud.
Robin J. Vester, 37, 125 Liberty Lane, Winnsboro--simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Allen Hollis, 44, 803 Third St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, public intimidation and retaliation, resisting an officer.
Joseph J. McMillian, 39, 1445 Ellis Lane, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Coy D. Hitt, 54, 7645 Hwy. 128, Jigger--probation violation.
Michael P. Miller, 39, 1822 Honeysuckle Lane, Sulphur--disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, simple battery.
Patrick L. Richard, 54, 1110 Isabelle St., winnsboro--first offense DWI, failure to appear, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, failure to maintain control.
Preston R. Eckard, 20, 824 Chester Road, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.