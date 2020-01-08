The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Dec.30, 2019 -Jan. 6, 2020.
Andrew C. Fatheree, 29, 154 Lamar Church Rd., Delhi--failure to appear, criminal damage less than $500, disturbing the peace.
Madison C. Powell, 20, 194 Hwy. 868, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, simple assault.
Terry L. Swayzer, 55, 162 Perry St., Wisner--drunkenness-disturbing the peace.
Jo'Licia A. Wright, 22, 1808 Powers St.., Winnsboro--theft.
Tawaka T. Moore, 40, 916 Maple St., Winnsboro--three counts of distribution of Schedule II CDS, sexual battery.
Pamela A. Armstrong, 53, 309 Carter St., Winnsboro--possession of Schedule IV CDS, aggravated assault, theft.
Jarmorris J. Brothers, 20, 2802 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--driving under suspension.
