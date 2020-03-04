The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Feb. 24-March 2, 2020.
Kevin R. Rose, 43, 2231 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro--second offense DWI, jumping bail, open container, careless operation, no child restraint, driving under suspension, two counts failure to appear.
Elmo Smith, 59, 1506 St. Louis Ave., Lake Providence--driving under suspension.
Leanne Peoples, 35, 571 Dummy Line Rd., Winnsboro--theft.
Eugene M. Mount, 44, 110 Gaither St., Gilbert--possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morgan E. Houston, 28, 1516 Hwy. 3048, Rayville--possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute.
William P. Williams, 43, 743 Adams Rd., Baskin--improper lane use, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to appear.
Latosha K. Swayzer, 28, 1109 Lewis St., Winnsboro--theft.
Jimmy A. King, 66, 215 Wagon Trail Rd., Gilbert--open container, no seat belt, no driver's license, no insurance, first offense DWI.
Johnnie L. Denmon, 69, 570 Calhoun Rd., Wisner--first offense DWI, open container, contractors misapplication of payments prohibited.
Tyler I. Atkins, 21, 1010 Blanson St., Winnsboro--three counts of theft, failure to appear, two counts of simple battery.
Joshua D. Williams, 38, 751 Adams Rd., Baskin--no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, switched plates, possession of CDS II.
Marilyn K. Williams, 41, 3814 Baxter St., Shreveport--introduction of contraband into penal institution.
Dustin G. Jones, 27, 149 Prather Rd., Gilbert--possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.
Zachary Pickel, 18, 616 Frazier Rd., Baskin--domestic abuse battery.
