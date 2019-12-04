The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Nov. 25- Dec. 2, 2019.
Jonathan B. Herrington, 38, 212 Avenue D. Scottsbluff, Neb.--speeding, no insurance, jumping bail, no vehicle registration.
Shone L. Williams, 44, 3169 Hwy. 132, Rayville--simple assault.
Reginald L. Moore, 37, 8553 Betty Smothers Dr., Baton Rouge--possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, speeding, hold for other facility, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Myesha Smith, 22, 2110 Gary St., Winnsboro--theft.
Italia N. McMahon, 23, 2212 Davenport St., Winnsboro--theft.
Charlie S. Jester, 52, 5175 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--theft.
Ricky D. Washington, 60, 150 Roy St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Jonathan D. Hudson, 21, 403 Hwy. 875, Wisner--theft.
Michaela F. Crafts, 20, 403 Hwy. 875, Wisner--theft.
William C. McCarthy, 28, 234 Ratcliff Rd., Sicily Island--driving under suspension, improper tail lights, possession of firearm by convicted felon, improper turn.
Brian D. Cook, 33, 1561 Hwy. 4, Newellton--drunkenness-disturbing the peace.
Kevin K. Pleasant, 43, 1615 Polk St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Fredrick D. Williams, 47, 1410 Blanson St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Jonathon B. Chappell, 28, 482 Hwy. 875, Wisner--failure to appear.
Hugh L. Newsom, 47, 5076 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Leah J. Roberts, 36, 154 Shawn Roberts Rd., Wisner--criminal damage to property less than $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Donny L. Wrenn, 39, 150 Dobber Glass Road, Baskin--possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into penal institution, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Brandy L. Duchesne, 34, 1115 Old Hwy. 15 #10, West Monroe--theft of goods.
Tom Boley, 49, 2451 Lone Cedar Road, Winnsboro--first offense DWI.
Timothy T. Williams, 47, 205 N. Jones Ave., Cleveland, Miss.--failure to stop or yield, no driver's license, first offense DWI, failure to report crash.
Zachary T. Welch, 21, 1701 Hwy. 857 Lot 14, Baskin--disturbing the peace.
