The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between March 16-23, 2020.
Anthony D. Pleasant, 23, 2102 Roland St., Winnsboro--sexual battery.
Christopher D. Herron, 19, 1804 Peters St., Winnsboro--improper telephone communications, criminal damage to property less than $500.
