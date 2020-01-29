The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Jan. 20-27, 2020.
Paul A. Jeselink, 49, 145 John Kelly Rd., Winnsboro--flight from an officer, resisting an officer, cruelty to an infirmed.
Jacob P. Jeselink, 21, 145 John Kelly Rd., Winnsboro--cruelty to an infirmed, flight from an officer.
Elizabeth D. Thompson, 40, 2396 Lone Cedar Rd., Winnsboro--theft.
Curtis M. Cobb, 31, 1568 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro--possession of marijuana.
Gregory G. Smith, 40, 5101 West 11, Little Rock, Ark.--no driver's license, no insurance, no license plate, speeding, driving under suspension.
Terrell M. Warren, 23, 1711 Oak St., Winnsboro--criminal damage to property less than $500, theft, simple battery, trespassing.
Steven D. Smith, 24, 1533 Macon Front Road, Oak Grove--resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Quemeshia S. Mayfield, 25, 160 Teats St., Winnsboro--contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Dillon L. Harrison, 22, 915 Main St., Mangham--careless operation, possession of CDS II.
Willie H. James, 60, 1314 8th St., Winnsboro--unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Leigh C. Senn, 40, 382 Old Delhi Rd., Epps--theft.
Steven C. Humphreys, 60, 545 Warsaw Loop, Crowville--aggravated assault, drunkenness-disturbing the peace.
Rodrick D. Edmond, 42, 805 Main St., Delhi--failure to appear.
Derrick L. Aldridge, 38, 2901 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--first offense DWI, driving under suspension.
Robert E. Jones, 33, 7146 Hwy. 128, Jigger--possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute, obstructing public passages, disturbing the peace.
Donterius Shaw, 23, 1202 Gum St., Winnsboro--public intimidation and retaliation, disturbing the peace.
Jessie J. Harr, 48, 3335 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro--driving under suspension, improper lights, open container, first offense DWI.
