The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Dec. 2-9, 2019.
Dedra A. Williams, 58, 337 North Toni, New Orleans--two counts distribution of Schedule II CDS, two counts failure to appear, Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.
John W. Crockham, 56, 1453 Hwy. 135, Liddieville--contempt of court.
Joshua C. Nealy, 27, 398 Seymore Rd., Winnsboro--parole or probation violation.
Jonathan Chappell, 28, 482 Hwy. 875, Wisner--issuing worthless checks.
Christopher E. Lowe, 31, 48 Ridge Rider Rd., Mangham--possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis R. Book, 27, 2 Old Alto Road, Rayville--theft, disturbing the peace, trespassing.
John E. Ellerman, 54, 294 Oak Grove Church Road, Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Lorie W. Ezell, 53, 157 Lemoine Lane Hwy. 572, Gilbert--extortion.
Brandon D. Harrell, 30, 3106 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--simple battery.
Benjamin P. Hammons, 39, 235 Lamar Church Road, Delhi--possession of Schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana CDS I, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of CDS II.
Gladys Cain, 66, 608 8th St., Winnsboro--vagrancy, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward N. Cockrell, 42, 188 Claude Daniels Rd., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
DeAndra M. Montanez, 24, 2005 Polo Club Dr., Kissimmee, Fla.--possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana CDS I, no driver's license, speeding.
Tiffany N. Smith, 34, 242 W Gh Washington St., Apopka, Fla.--possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby L. Baker, 22, 201 Blackwood Dr., Monroe--possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Chad T. Dunn, 19, 202 Blackwood Dr., Monroe--illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Joshua A. Chapman, 31, 829 Kennon Dr., Winnsboro--vagrancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.