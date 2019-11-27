The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Nov. 18-25, 2019.
Kreston Hoggatt, 20, 163 Shipp Rd., Wisner--possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Bailey L. Ghrigsby, 24, 173 Linder Road, Wisner--improper turn signal, possess of marijuana CDS I.
Clinton D. Modique, 27, 108 Swann St., Winnsboro--burglary of inhabited dwelling, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Stewart Brass, 65, 2405 Lone Cedar Road, Winnsboro--resisting an officer, theft, failure to appear.
Shanquella M. Lias, 34, 1308 Oak St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Carlin R. Coleman, 21, 2204 Pinecrest St., Winnsboro--simple burglary.
Dema'j M. Hollins, 19, 6165 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--illegal possession of stolen things.
Jarvis Q. McCarthy, 18, 1203 Isabelle St., Winnsboro--monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit), possession of illegal firearm.
Willie H. James, 59, 619 Van Ave., Bastrop--unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Michael A. Washington, 51, 509 Post St., Hahnville--parole or probation violation.
Dana R. McDaniel, 39, 1171 Longview, Winnsboro--two counts of bank fraud, theft.
Quontemese R. Marzell, 27, 1110 Polk St., Winnsboro--two counts distribution of Schedule I CDS, two counts criminal damage to property less than $500, domestic abuse battery, simple burglary.
Kayla S. Hart, 31, 841 Parish Line Rd., Winnsboro--jumping bail.
Jamie L. Tubbs, 41, 322 Prather Loop, Winnsboro--improper lane use, driving under suspension, first offense DWI.
Susan D. Greer, 52, 207 Hwy. 135, Rayville--resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Gregoryoen D. Blackson, 20, 3106 McDuff Dr., Winnsboro--criminal damage to property over $500, attempted criminal trespassing.
Calvin D. Birden, 41, 437 Military Road, Delhi--disturbing the peace.
