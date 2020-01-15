The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Jan. 6-13, 2020.
Katie E. June, 28, 1300 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro--resisting an officer, criminal damage to property less than $500, disturbing the peace.
Darrell W. Tillman, 31, 1606 Harlem St., Winnsboro--jumping bail.
Christopher J. Franklin, 33, 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge--driving under suspension, speeding 11-20 miles over limit, no liability insurance.
Thomas J. Rials, 24, 414 Scates Rd., Gilbert--simple burglary.
TyRhonda L. Baker, 41, 2364 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro--possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Jerry W. Williamson, 21, 150 Dobber Glass Rd., Baskin--fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase mandatory reporting.
Darron J. Mikell, 24, 1510 Bosworth St., Winnsboro--theft.
Coby D. Hillman, 19, 1774 Calhoun Rd., Wisner--simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Ruben Trejo, 34, 304 Burnett, Gilbert--theft.
Homer Lee, 43, 399 Hwy. 411, Maringoun--issuing worthless checks, failure to appear.
Jeffry K. Cassels, 23, 559 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, trespassing.
Jose A. Medina, 35, 20211 Perry Loux Rd., Livingston--theft.,
Lacie L. Tarver, 33, 191 Ellis Ln., Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana CDS I.
