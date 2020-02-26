The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Feb.17-24, 2020.
Jessie D. Rayborn, 25, 226 Franklin St., Winnsboro--flight from an officer, possession of CDS II.
MIchael D. Smith, 56, 1705 Harlem St., Winnsboro--driving under suspension.
Devion R. Dunbar, 22, 2509 Martin Dr., Winnsboro--bank fraud, attempted bank fraud.
Robert C. Jones, 62, 1279 River Road, Gilbert--flight from an officer.
Robert J.J. Bonner, 561 Payne Road, Winnsboro--failure to appear, criminal neglect of family/non support.
Felicia Anderson, 49, 1509 Harlem St., Winnsboro--probation violation.
Travis O. McCall, 37, 1310 Ruth St., Winnsboro--two counts failure to appear.
Tyrik D. McMahon, 19, 1109 Maple St., Winnsboro--possession of marijuana CDS I, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Willie L. Oser, 18, 665 Hwy. 875, Wisner--illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Blake A. Blackmon, 18, 199 Acton Ln., Winnsboro---illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Dillion L. Harrison, 22, 1108 Hwy. 15, Baskin--failure to appear.
Donnie J. Berry, 52, 215 Mock St., Winnsboro--drunkenness-disturbing the peace.
Taylor A. Pickel, 21, 1849 Mauld Rd., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Hollie S. Linder, 45, 173 Linder Rd., Wisner--theft.
Ava A. Boothe, 18, 2472 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro--possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of a Legend drug.
Kermit L. Carradine, 40, 1105 Polk St., Winnsboro--expired registration, distribution/manufacturing/or possession with intent Schedule II drug, driving under suspension, failure to appear, flight from an officer, improper turn signal, resisting an officer, improper equipment, no insurance.
