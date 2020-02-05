The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2020.
Dan Anderson, 34, 1689 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro--negligent homicide, improper lane use, no driver's license.
Vivian T. Arbuckle, 57, 202 Glenmar Ave., Monroe--careless operation, open container, first offense DWI.
Tia J. Barton, 28, 1299 Chester Rd., Fort Necessity--theft.
Andrea McNeal, 34, 311 Carter St., Winnsboro--distribution of crack cocaine.
Quanesha S. Williams, 22, 14 MacCall Road, Delhi--theft.
Caleb D. McLellan, 19, 573 Hwy. 562, Wisner--disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana CDS I.
Bobby Brown, 28, 2002 Pinecrest, Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, switched plates, no insurance, speeding, driving under suspension, open container.
Mark M. Doyle, 29, 1214 Maple St., Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, introduction of contraband into penal institution, possession of marijuana CDS I, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shauna Roberts, 27, 273 Panther Lake Rd., Epps--possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason E. Griggs, 38, 1844 Hwy. 573, St. Joseph--possession of CDS II, careless operation, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael L. White, 20, 131 School St., Wisner--jumping bail.
Lana McLain, 45, 354 Flint Rd., Winnsboro--improper lights, second offense DWI, improper lane use, open container.
Michael W. Jones, 29, 131 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Johntrell J. Jordan, 30, 133 Harlem St., Wisner--vagrancy.
