The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2019.
Tyler O. Weems, 25, 461 Moss Road, Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Felicia B. Bruce, 42, 20 Sarah St., Winnsboro--driving under suspension, no insurance.
Michael D. Smith, 56, 114 Lincoln St., Winnsboro--possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, distribution/manufacturing/possession of Schedule I with intent, possession of rug paraphernalia.
Edward J. Blount, 28, 121 Teats St., Winnsboro--possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Curtis M. Doyle, 38, 1616 Morning St., Winnsboro--possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, failure to appear, two counts distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.
George E. Heard, 75, 132 Kansas St., Wisner--distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Keymonie S. Payne, 20, 131 Richwood Dr., Wisner--distribution of a Schedule I CDS.
William E. Harrison, 46, 185 Reeves St., Gilbert--three counts distribution of a Legend drug, distribution of Schedule IV drug.
Hayley N. Flint, 28, 2004 Union Church Road, Winnsboro--trespassing.
Latasha S. Atkins, 41, 1302 Oak St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Dyaus R. Bell, 36, 1705 Harlem St., Winnsboro--four counts distribution of a Schedule l CDS.
Steven S. Smith, 28, 8160 Hwy. 128, Winnsboro--simple burglary, theft.
Dytrailus M. Jackson, 42, 513 Fourth St., Winnsboro--distribution of a Schedule I CDS.
James E. Chambers, 18, 1610 Harlem St., Winnsboro--theft under $100.
Hansen B. Johnston, 31, 711 Roselawn Ave., Monroe--first offense DWI, reckless operation, Improper lane use, no license plate.
