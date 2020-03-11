The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between March 2-9, 2020.
Sarah P. Eddington, 51, 905 Barnett Springs St., Ruston--possession of a Legend Drug.
Charla A. Hunter, 28, 364 Pedro Oliver Rd., Wisner--probation violation.
Jackie R. Carroll, 37, 177 Oliver Road, Winnsboro--molestation of a juvenile.
Michaela R. Carroll, 28, 177 Oliver Road, Winnsboro--aggravated rape.
Hardy D. Weeks, 51, 873 Faulk Road, Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, careless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intimidation and retaliation, no safety helmet.
Hagen M. Linder, 36, 1279 River Road, Gilbert--criminal neglect of family/non support.
Charles Henry, 53, 138 Delta St., Winnsboro--fourth or subsequent DWI, careless operation, driving under suspension, open container, failure to appear.
Derrick S. Payne, 40, 131 Richwood Dr., Gilbert--no driver's license, speeding, open container, second offense DWI, expired license plate.
Ashley D. Rausin, 31, 176 Watson St., Wisner--probation violation.
Alta L. Harrison, 49, 1108 Hwy. 15, Baskin--simple battery.
Johnny R. Bell, 42, 917 Gum St., Winnsboro--driving under suspension, improper lane use, aggravated flight from an officer.
Adam D. McKenzie, 36, 108 Carroll Road, Winnsboro--failure to stop or yield, possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute, improper lights.
Jeremiah Z. Fletcher, 18, 138 Collins Road, Winnsboro--possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use.
Jaylan P. Jackson, 19, 3106 Holly Dr., Winnsboro--possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William S. Ross, 41, 3300 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--simple battery, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace.
Dirviney D. Atkins, 27, 1612 Maple St., Winnsboro--speeding, first offense DWI, driving under suspension.
