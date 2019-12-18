The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Dec. 9-16, 2019.
Gladys Cain, 66, 608 8th St., Winnsboro--remaining on premises after forbidden, vagrancy, resisting an officer.
Ricky Shaw, 21, 2607 Robinson Dr., Winnsboro--flight from an officer.
Kailash J. Presley, 18, 1110-Isabelle St., Winnsboro--theft, simple burglary.
Ardayhlise D. Malet, 40, 415 Shady Lane, Monroe--aggravated battery, disturbing the peace.
Earnest Jackson, 24, 933 Euharlee Road, Cartersville, Ga.--probation violation.
Gary L. Humphreys, 65, 1553 Hwy. 857, Baskin--parole or probation violation.
Eric D. Guillot, 42, 152 Savannah Ln., Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, no license plate, driving under suspension, improper lights, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance.
Howard McDonald, 58, 225 Morgan St., Winnsboro--criminal damage to property less than $500.
Shanice D. Plater, 22, 129 Field Dr., Wisner--failure to appear.
Terrell Spann, 23, 9022 Hwy. 562, Fort Necessity--failure to appear.
Dexter L. Spann, 36, 510 Prather Lp., Gilbert--possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Justin T. Montgomery, 29, 1123 Hwy. 869, Winnsboro-possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Torrance Doyle, 18, 130 Carolyn St., Winnsboro--trespassing, flight from an officer.
Travis O. Henderson, 36, 905 Polk St., Winnsboro--criminal damage to property less than $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace.
Jesse D. Mize, 33, 921 Warsaw Loop, Winnsboro--illegal possession of stolen things.
Shawn S. King, 38, 1203 Ruth St. Apt. B, Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Ellen R. Blanson, 50, 833 Nichols Dr., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Emanule L. Lain, 32, 1801 Hatfield St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, three counts failure to appear.
Gladys Cain, 66, 608 8th St., Winnsboro--trespassing.
