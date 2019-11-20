The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Nov. 11-18, 2019.
Dexter D. Bennett, 42, 2911 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--drunkenness-disturbing the peace
Christopher Z. Seymour, 19, 1208 L.D. Knox Rd., Gilbert--improper lights, possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of CDS II.
Bertrum W. Daigle, 43, 1630 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Vickie A. Ashley, 40, 812 George Carroll Rd., Gilbert--jumping bail.
Tyler A. Barlow, 21, 115 Ash St., Wisner--failure to appear.
Lamantraes Williams, 30, 1615 Morning St., Winnsboro--resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault.
Patricia D. Adams, 39, 2571 Hay. 865, Winnsboro---first offense DWI, careless operation.
Jimmy L. Toston, 27, 127 Redwood Circle, Gilbert--jumping bail, no headlights or improper headlights, no driver's license, no seat belt, first offense DWI.
Justice M. Haywood, 17, 5452 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--armed robbery.
William S. Ross, 40, 3300 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--failure to appear, trespassing, disturbing the peace.
