Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division made a large drug bust in Tensas Parish on July 29.
After months of investigation, law enforcement agents seized approximately 17 pounds of marijuana, 14 pounds of cocaine, ½ pound of Xanax bars, approximately one pound of ecstasy, two pounds of crack cocaine, and several grams of methamphetamine.
Additionally seized was approximately $259,000, a money counter, numerous vacuum sealers, numerous clear plastic bags for packaging narcotics and eight rifles.
Amahry Jackson, 19, and Ashley Jackson, 29, both of Newellton, were arrested and transported to Tensas Parish Jail where they were booked accordingly.
In January 2020, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division, with the assistance of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office, DEA Monroe, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office began a long-term narcotics investigation in northeast Louisiana.
In April 2021, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Keith Mosley for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (Methamphetamine) as a result of the investigation.
In July 2021, LSP received information Mosley was staying at the Jackson residence located in Newellton.
On July 29, 2021, LSP made contact with the homeowner.
LSP along with the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained a narcotics search warrant for the residence.
During initial contact of the Jackson home, LSP observed a clear plastic bag containing suspected ecstasy and loose marijuana on a table, through the window in plain view.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for 35-year-old Orlando Jackson of Newellton, for the following: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving drug proceeds. Jackson was not at the residence and the warrant is current and active.
