Aaron Mitchell Adcock, 42, of Rayville, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, to two years in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and five years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, to run consecutively.
Doughty also sentenced Adcock during the Nov. 6 hearing to three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
According to court documents, law enforcement agents received a complaint that Adcock was in possession of a large amount of drugs. Agents executed a search warrant at a house in Monroe on December 18, 2018, and found 139 pounds of marijuana, a pistol, three shotguns and 10 rifles.
Most of the firearms were loaded and within close proximity to the marijuana.
The drugs were recovered from various rooms within the residence and inside of more than 100 heat-sealed bags. They also recovered $701, a digital scale, documentation from a website that sells marijuana seeds, a suspected drug ledger, large amounts of 5.56-caliber ammunition, .223-caliber ammunition and a Louisiana driver’s license issued to Adcock. Agents also found a commercial lease agreement for property in Maine that identified Adcock as tenant, which stated that Adcock shall use the property for “subleasing to state licensed medical marijuana caregivers.”
The DEA and Monroe Metro Narcotics conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.
