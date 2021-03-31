A Winnsboro man has been arrested for the March 29 fuel pump fire at Chevron located on the 3700 block of Front Street.
Peairrest Cameron, 43 of 2006 Harvey Street, was charged with aggravated arson and criminal damage to property, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Cameron was arrested just a couple hours after the incident, Cobb said.
Upon arriving at the scene at 4:15 p.m., Winnsboro Fire Department located a “fuel pump with a small amount of fire showing,” said Chief Jessie Morris. “Units utilized a water can and extinguished the remaining fire. No injuries were reported.”
Store video footage shows Cameron spraying gasoline on the ground and igniting it.
Cameron gave no reason why he ignited the fire, Cobb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.