Major General (Retired) Glenn H. Curtis will oversee response efforts to mitigate the effects of Hurricane Laura’s impact on the Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 elections, said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Curtis will report to Ardoin on the development of a plan of action to move forward with the Presidential Election. He will also guide Clerks of Court and Registrars of Voters and their employees to adapt to new conditions and how to implement early voting and election day voting under disaster circumstances.
Ardoin said he made this choice because of Hurricane Laura’s devastation of much of Louisiana, specifically the western region of Louisiana.
Since the beginning of the summer, Curtis has served Ardoin’s Office in an advisory role on cybersecurity issues and this shift in focus will draw on the General’s disaster recovery experience as well as his lengthy relationship GOHSEP and CISA.
“He will be critical in securing necessary state and federal aid and assisting displaced voters in exercising their right to vote under such difficult circumstances for our state,” Adoin said.
Curtis served as the Adjutant General of the Louisiana National Guard from 3 Nov. 3, 2011 to Jan. 9, 2020.
In that capacity, he was responsible for the deployment and coordination of programs, policies, and plans affecting the more than 11,000 members of the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard.
Curtis is a graduate of Buckeye High School and holds degrees from Louisiana State University and the United States Army War College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.