Downtown Winnsboro lighting project complete

A lighting project was completed this week in downtown Winnsboro by a Rayville-based company.
The C7 LED bulbs were installed on roof fronts down Prairie Street to Killian Reality and Old Post Office Museum.
Performing the work were Matt and Michelle Rainwater of Riverside Lighting.
“We’re adding lights to these dark times,” Matt Rainwater said.
The $14,000 project was funded in part by a Louisiana Main Street COVID Recovery grant, Franklin Parish Tourism and donations by local business, said Kay LaFrance, Winnsboro Main Street director.
“This was first done some time ago,” LaFrance said. “The current lighting needed upgrading.”
The lights will be turned on during holidays and on special occasions from dusk till dawn and will also be used to draw attention to downtown Winnsboro.
“The lights that were installed are now energy efficient,” LaFrance said. “The utility costs will be negligible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.