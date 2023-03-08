Franklin Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two people in a March 7 drug bust, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
At approximately 5:40 p.m. deputies executed a search warrant at 1608 Polk Street in Winnsboro.
At the residence, large quantities of narcotics were recovered, ranging from methamphetamine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, heroine, various prescription pills, liquid promethazine, marijuana, and synthetic cannabinoids, according to a report.
Additionally, what the report calls “a very dangerous blend” of methamphetamine and other substances were found being manufactured into a liquid blend. This liquid was being soaked on loose leaf paper on the back porch of the residence in an open area accessible to children and members of the community.
Cobb said, the paper is extremely dangerous to anyone who might encounter it and be unaware it is coated in various narcotics. Often, this method of manufacturing is utilized to distribute and introduce narcotics and contraband into prisons.
“This has no place in our community,” Cobb said.
The illegal narcotics were due to be distributed back into Franklin Parish communities, families, children and neighbors, according to Cobb.
Two arrests have been made, and additional warrants for arrests have been issued.
Names and more information will be published in the March 15 edition of The Franklin Sun.
