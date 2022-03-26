Election

Incumbent John Dumas and Alice Wallace are in a runoff for Winnsboro mayor, according to unofficial election numbers.

With all five precincts reporting Saturday night, Wallace led the field of five candidates with 49.26 percent of the votes (635) to Dumas’ 31.96 percent (412).

In the Chief of Police Race, a runoff will be held between Tyrone Coleman and Billy Joe Williams.

In the field of three candidates, Coleman received 48.60 percent (623) of the votes to Williams’ 39.39 percent (505).

Marteze Singleton is Winnsboro’s new Town Councilman for District 1. Singleton received 68.02 percent (117) of the votes to Aston “Paul” Stubbs’ 31.98  percent (55).

Additionally, a 10-year four mill renewal for Crowville Fire District was passed by 82.56 percent (142).

