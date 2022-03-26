Dumas, Wallace in Winnsboro mayoral runoff Mar 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Incumbent John Dumas and Alice Wallace are in a runoff for Winnsboro mayor, according to unofficial election numbers.With all five precincts reporting Saturday night, Wallace led the field of five candidates with 49.26 percent of the votes (635) to Dumas’ 31.96 percent (412).In the Chief of Police Race, a runoff will be held between Tyrone Coleman and Billy Joe Williams. In the field of three candidates, Coleman received 48.60 percent (623) of the votes to Williams’ 39.39 percent (505).Marteze Singleton is Winnsboro’s new Town Councilman for District 1. Singleton received 68.02 percent (117) of the votes to Aston “Paul” Stubbs’ 31.98 percent (55).Additionally, a 10-year four mill renewal for Crowville Fire District was passed by 82.56 percent (142). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alice Wallace John Dumas Runoff Tyrone Coleman Billy Joe Williams Vote Marteze Singleton Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.23.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoss made immediate impact in Wossman uniform to earn P.O.Y.Wossman's Robinson wins state title in first yearThe Wall Street Journal: Biden laptop finally news fit to printPieces slowly but surely coming together for Sterlington baseballWest Monroe begins district play with a bangFP track teams run strong in ArkansasWest Monroe spends $3.7M for center’s roof, kitchenMonroe man tells officers, 'F*** that court, I'll be out in 30 min'Board reinstates Brown at Monroe PD2022 All Parish Girls Basketball Team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
