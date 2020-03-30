Gov. John Bel Edwards says he plans to extend his “safer at home” executive order until April 30, requiring Louisiana residents to stay home from school and work in light of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Edwards outlined his office’s response to the outbreak in a news conference Monday afternoon.
President Trump recently extended federal social distancing guidelines – such as avoiding groups of 10 people, declining social visits, no discretionary travel – until April 30.
On Monday, Edwards said he would issue an order at the end of the week that would mirror Trump's extension of social distancing guidelines.
“We can show our love by staying away from people,” Edwards said.
In addition, Edwards said his “Safer at Home” order could be extended as well if reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and LDH warranted such a measure. Later during the news conference when asked about school closures, Edwards confirmed he would extend the "Safer at Home" order at the end of the week.
The state's education officials were discussing whether school would resume in May for the last weeks of the school year, according to Edwards.
Concerning a church in Baton Rouge that had continued to gather for worship services, Edwards said he would not enforce social distancing but pleaded with faith leaders and ministers to discontinue worship services.
