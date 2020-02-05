A West Monroe man and woman were arrested after allegedly robbing Family Community Christian School’s head softball coach Roy Gresham.
Johnny Keith Henley, 44 of 208 Horne St., West Monroe, and Whitney Jennifer Wiley, 39 of 1521 Bailey St., West Monroe, were charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident which occurred at the Circle K convenience store in the 500 block of Thomas Road, according to arrest reports.
While Henley held Gresham at gunpoint, Whitney jumped into the vehicle and starting stealing items, according to the arrest report. Henley told Wiley to take the vehicle while he tried to rob Gresham of his keys.
When Wiley was exiting the vehicle, Gresham turned around and faced Henley, according to the arrest report. At the time, Gresham “stood up to (him) without conscious thought.”
Gresham did not see the firearm because he was focused on the female trying to steal his truck, according to the arrest report.
Reports stated Wiley and Henley ran from the scene with Gresham’s cellphone.
Both suspects were found and arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office. When apprehended and questioned, Whitney admitted to the armed robbery and Henley being the “mastermind behind the scene,” according to the arrest report.
Wiley was taken to Ouachita Correctional Center where she was booked on one count of armed robbery. Her bond was set at $75,000.
Henley was also taken to Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $150,000.
“All should be aware of what is going on in their surroundings,” Gresham said. “We live in rural communities and get complacent and think this is not going to happen to us. This was a clean station in a busy spot. You just never know when this sort of thing is going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.