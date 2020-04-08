A 75-year-old Franklin Parish woman passed away April 4 from the COVID-19 virus, said Shane Scott, spokesperson for Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office.
The elderly woman was the first reported victim in Franklin Parish to succumb to the effects of the deadly virus.
She was receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital where she was admitted April 2 and was exposed to the virus prior to hospitalization. A lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis was received after her death.
At this time, it is unclear if she had underlying medical conditions, Scott said.
“We remind those who think they are healthy or believe they are not at risk of contracting the virus that anyone can become exposed, and staying at home could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” Scott said.
Statewide, 16,284 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) April 7 numbers. Deaths related to the virus rose to 582.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 28 cases in Franklin Parish.
In neighboring parishes, Richland, Caldwell and Catahoula each reported 13 cases, according to the LDH. Madison Parish had two cases, and Tensas is the only parish in Louisiana not yet reporting a COVID-19 case.
“We are saying that you can help prevent others from dying simply by staying at home,” Scott said. “We’ve been saying that for weeks now, and it really is a very small sacrifice that we shouldn’t have to beg of you.”
